Harvesters in Topeka set to reopen Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Community Food Network announced Friday it will reopen its facility Monday.

Out of an abundance of caution, Harvesters closed the facility Thursday after a Harvesters staff member showed symptoms similar to coronavirus. The facility was closed so it could be effectively cleaned and disinfected. The ill staff member and all other staff at the facility are self-quarantining at home until test results are received.

Harvesters will be able to resume operations by bringing in staff from its Kansas City facility, using temp staff, and working with the Kansas National Guard to see how they can support the re-opening.

All mobile food distributions scheduled for next week will happen and Harvesters’ agency partners who pick up food or receive food deliveries from the Topeka facility will get them. Food deliveries and pickups that were missed while the facility was closed will be rescheduled. The mobile distributions that were scheduled to occur April 16, 17, and 18 will not be rescheduled. At this time, Harvesters will not be accepting volunteers at the facility until it is able to increase staffing.

Anyone who needs food assistance can find a food pantry, food kitchen or mobile food distribution near their home by entering their zip code in the agency locator on the “Get Help” page of Harvesters’ website: www.harvesters.org.

