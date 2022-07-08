TOPEKA (KSNT)– A Topeka non-profit is needing the community’s help to fill volunteer shifts to pre-pandemic levels.

Harvesters in Topeka is looking for more volunteers to help feed the hungry in the community. During the pandemic, volunteer numbers had to be cut down because of covid protocols. Now, the organization is looking to bring those numbers back up to help the community they serve.

“Volunteering is essential to our function,” Dan Komiya-Fakhrai with Harvesters said. “This building itself in Topeka, we only staff about 16 actual staff. All the work as far as packaging and redistributing, is rather reliant completely on volunteers.”

There are many volunteer opportunities available to fit into your schedule. You can volunteer in person and from home, as well as donating food or money to the organization.

Harvesters is partnering with Cable Dahmer in Topeka. For every donation made, the dealership will double the total until Aug. 31.