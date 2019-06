Families in need can get food for free tomorrow during Harvesters monthly mobile food distribution.

Beginning at 9 a.m. people can stop by the Family of God Church on Northwest Eugene St. to pick up fresh produce and other items.

No ID or proof of income is required.

Those who cannot make it tomorrow can click here to get information on Harvesters year-round food bank.

