KANSAS CITY, MO (KSNT) – The Harvesters board of directors has selected current Chief Operating Officer, Stephen Davis, as the organization’s new President and CEO, the company announced Thursday.

Davis becomes the fifth person to lead Harvesters and will assume his new role officially on July 1.

“Stephen brings deep institutional knowledge and a full understanding of the challenges that lie ahead,” said Harvesters’ Board Chair Kimberly Svaty. “He is a forward-thinker who has demonstrated repeatedly an ability to advance innovative ideas for the benefit of the organization and our partner agencies.”

Davis joined Harvesters as COO in 2015, previously working nearly 11 years as the Director of Budget and Business Operations with the Blue Valley School District in Overland Park. Prior to that, he served more than eight years in the school food service industry as Director of Food and Nutrition Services and then later as Area Manager for Sodexho Management Services at school districts in Oregon, Nevada and California.

“It is a tremendous honor and humbling experience to accept this position,” said Davis. “My time at Harvesters has been very rewarding, and we’ve been able to accomplish great work for those neighbors who are food insecure across our service area.”

Davis also brings extensive knowledge with experience working with the Feeding America national network and has served on several food committees there. The company will begin looking for a new COO immediately. Davis will fulfill both roles starting on July 1 until a replacement is named.