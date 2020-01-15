Harvesters preps for day of service with service week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With Martin Luther King Jr. Day just around the corner, many people and organizations in northeast Kansas are making the holiday a day of service.

That’s exactly what Harvesters in Topeka is planning to do, and they’re getting a jump start on it by making it a whole week of service.

This week Harvesters is working hard to bring the community together. From getting local schools involved to other businesses throughout the community.

Leaders at Harvesters say that it’s seeing the community work together for a common goal is what makes the work so special.

“When you have volunteers that come in and come in in droves and you get to share with them what that impact is that they’re having and that their two hours on a Tuesday can make sure that someone gets food for the rest of the week,” says Senior Community Engagement Manager Amy Pinger.

Harvesters plans on holding events every day this week leading up to the holiday on Monday.

Here’s what the rest of the week looks like for them: