Harvester’s recognizes Hunger Action Month in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Tuesday is the first day of fall and it’s also Hunger Action month at Harvester’s.

To celebrate the new season, Harvester’s teamed up with Evergy Plaza to have a food drive and bring awareness to hunger in the community.

The organization’s Senior Community Engagement Manager Amy Pinger said they’ve seen a 40% increase in the amount of people needing food since the pandemic.

That number includes 1 in 4 children in Shawnee County.

She said one common misconception is that those people are always homeless.

“The truth is is that a lot of hungry people in our community have homes. And they’re just struggling between do I pay for food, do I pay for rent, do I pay for electricity, or do I pay to get food on the table for my family?” Pinger said.

If you weren’t able to make Tuesday’s event, you can stop by Harvester’s, or any Dillon’s locations to drop off donations.