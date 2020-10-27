Harvesters teams up with Randel Ministries to distribute food in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you’re struggling to keep food on the table, and need help heading into the holiday season, a local non profit is helping out.

Harvesters is helping out and teaming with Randel Ministries for its second to last monthly mobile food distribution.

Organizers said they will be handing out fresh produce and other essentials.

Family of God Church in North Topeka will partner to distribute the food starting today, Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 9 a.m.

Family of God Church is located at 1231 NW Eugene Street, #7, in Topeka.