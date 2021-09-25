Haunted Holton hotel spooks in international ghost hunt

HOLTON (KSNT) — The world’s largest ghost hunt happened Saturday and Kansas’s very own Hotel Josephine is where one of the hunts is taking place.

This international ghost hunt is taking place all over the world in some of the most haunted places like Dracula’s Castle, the Conjuring house, and even the Pyramids of Giza.

The hotel was built in 1890 and it has been said that it’s known to be haunted by every owner. Manager Tracer Fox purchased the hotel in November 2020 and while renovating, began to notice their hotel was anything but normal. From the haunted dolls to the portal mirrors, to the spinning paintings, this place is known for its interesting invisible house guests.

There are two spots of the hotel where the most supernatural activity has occurred: the basement and the Buffalo room. But, there have been sightings all throughout the hotel.

“There’s nothing mean her. We all have friendly spirits,” said Tracer Fox, the manager of the hotel. “We’ve all heard that they’re happy that we are building this place back up.”

The official live stream of the ghost hunt starts at 11 p.m. and can be accessed here. Although anyone interested in doing so will have to make an account first.