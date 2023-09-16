TOPEKA (KSNT) – Halloween is fast approaching and so are haunted house experiences in northeast Kansas.

The spookiest season of the year brings with it plenty of opportunities for scares, tricks and treats. This year is no different with several local haunted houses gearing up for their opening nights along with several in the Kansas City area.

Zombie Toxin Haunted House

This Junction City haunted house opens early in October and is celebrating 13 years of medical malpractice, according to its website. Opening night is Oct. 6 with more haunted house nights planned every weekend leading up to Halloween.

Four mini escape rooms will also be open for those brave enough to give them a try. The haunted house is currently looking for actors 15-years-old and up with a training session planned for Sept. 24.

206 East Fourth Street in Junction City

Email – info@zombietoxin.com

Nightmare on the Boulevard

Returning for another year of frights and spooks in Topeka, Nightmare on the Boulevard opens Friday, Oct. 6 at the Stormont Vail Events Center. This haunted house promises a 25-minute experience for attendees along with escape room opportunities.

Several nights will feature special events like Black Out Night and Dead on the Boulevard. Ticket prices start at $15 for general admission and $13 for escape rooms with day-of tickets costing $18.

1 Expocentre Drive in Topeka

Email – info@stormontvaileventscenter

FearZone

Set in Topeka’s SportZone, this haunted house gives guests some options on how they’d like to be scared and enjoy the Halloween season. In year’s past, FearZone has taken inspiration from some murderous Kansas history like the tale of the Bloody Benders.

3909 SW Burlingame Road in Topeka

Email – fearzonetopeka@gmail.com

