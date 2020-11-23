Have you seen this car?

A passenger vehicle (pictured above) was identified in the area at the time of the burglaries. Anyone that may have information about these burglaries, or that can identify the vehicle owner is asked to call Detective Rob Gordon at 785-457-3353, or leave a tip via our crimestoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a vehicle that was seen in the area during a rash of burglaries near the town of Emmett.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office would like to speak with the owner of this vehicle.

On Nov. 17, 2020 the sheriff’s office received multiple calls about residents’ belongings missing. In total, the sheriff’s office took seven reports about stolen items, including firearms.

A passenger car was spotted in the area during the robberies.

Anyone that may have information about these burglaries, or that can identify the vehicle’s owner is asked to call Detective Rob Gordon at 785-457-3353 or leave a tip via their Crimestoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com.