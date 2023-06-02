MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is searching for a runaway teen in Riley County.

The Riley County Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a 16-year-old female named Nevaeh, according to a press release. Officials believe she ran away between midnight and 10:30 a.m. on May 31 from the 3000 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan, Kansas.

Nevaeh is 5′ 8″, 150 lbs. with blue eyes and brown hair with highlights.

Law enforcement ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them at (785) 537-2112, or at Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785)539-7777.