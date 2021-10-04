Hayden Catholic wants to raise $2.5M

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One high school in Topeka is launching a fundraising campaign and hopes to raise $2.5M.

Hayden Catholic High School in Topeka is celebrating its 110th year in the Topeka community. The school is raising funds to help with infrastructural educational enhancements and tuition assistance.

“We did a feasibility, a planning study early this year and checked in with our community to see what amount we could raise for those three areas. It’s a great start, we’re very very excited,” Shelly Buhler told KSNT.

The school has already raised over one million dollars.