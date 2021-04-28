Hayden High announces new basketball coach

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dwayne Paul has been named head basketball coach for the Hayden High boys basketball team.

The Topeka Catholic school made the announcement today. Paul comes from Lebo High School where he was the boys varsity coach and the school’s Athletic Director.

His basketball college career began in Mesquite, Texas at Eastfield College. He also played at Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky.

After college, he played for the East Kentucky Miners, Continental Basketball Association (2008). His career path took him to Emporia where he was the assistant Men’s Basketball coach from 2013 to 2018.