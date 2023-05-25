TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hayden Catholic High School has hired a new varsity boys basketball head coach.

Hayden spokeswoman Shelly Buhler shared the news on Thursday, May 25 that Trey Brown will be the new varsity boys head basketball coach. Brown hails from Cair Paravel Latin School where he served as the boys varsity basketball coach for the 2022-2023 season. He previously had a four-year college basketball career at MidAmerica Nazarene University after a high school career with Shawnee Heights where he led to team to a 5A state championship in 2017.

“I’m very excited and blessed to get the opportunity to become the next basketball coach at Hayden and look to continue the great success and tradition of the Wildcat basketball program,” Trey said.

This comes a few weeks after former Hayden boys basketball coach Dwayne Paul stepped down from his position. He announced plans to accept a position at Lawrence Free State High School.

“We are looking forward to having Coach Brown lead our young men and continue the strong tradition of our basketball program,” Hayden Principal James Sandstrom said.