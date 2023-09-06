TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you were outside Wednesday, you probably wondered about the haze and why it’s lingered for so long.

For the majority of the day, the smoky haze hovered over northeast Kansas. With the current weather pattern, it could be here into Thursday as well. The wildfires that have been burning through parts of Canada this year have had some long-lasting impacts. Wednesday, some of that smoke made its way to Kansas.

The National Weather Service has received lots of calls and questions from people wondering how the smoke made it this far south.

“We’re in a northwest flow pattern right now, which that air aloft is then bringing the wildfires from that area down into our area with the sinking air as well,” National Weather Service meteorologist Chelsea Picha said.

The presence of the smoke increased the air quality index to around 160 parts per million Wednesday. The National Weather Service says it shouldn’t stick around for too long, but it’s important to be aware of health impacts if you plan on spending lots of time outside.