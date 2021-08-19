Hazel Hill Chocolate stocks up on inventory due to pandemic challenges

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The pandemic is creating challenges for the chocolate industry, but one Topeka chocolate shop is making sure it’s prepared.

Hazel Hill Chocolate recently ordered three times their normal shipment because of supply chain disruptions. Chocolate makers said there is not a shortage of cacao, but the process of making chocolate is becoming harder. It’s taking longer to fix and ship pieces of equipment on the production line when they break.

“Early in the summer we were down to a disturbingly low amount of raw materials,” Nick Xidis, one of the owners at Hazel Hill Chocolate, said. “We are carrying as much as we can to bridge any gaps. So as you can guess, the fourth quarter around Christmas holiday is peak demand. The whole system is stressed during that period.”

Hazel Hill Chocolate employees said it is not too soon to start making a plan to buy chocolate for the holiday season.