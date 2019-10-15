Hazel Hill, TPAC prepare for Grape Escape

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After being rescheduled due to mechanical failures, the 22nd Annual Grape Escape is set for this Friday, Oct. 18.

Larry Gawronski from the Topeka Performing Arts Center and Nick Xidis from Hazel Hill Chocolate stopped by KSNT News Tuesday morning to talk about how they’re preparing for the event.

Grape Escape is a big fundraiser for TPAC. Gawronski said they wanted to mix things up this year though, by inviting Hazel Hill to participate in the event.

Xidis said he made chocolate that is specifically for Grape Escape. Xidis said they put together a Tanzanian Cacao Chocolate soaked with bourbon. The only place you can get it is at Grape Escape. Chocolate truffles with port wine is also one of the chocolate treats available.

Food from eight different vendors will be there, as well as other alcoholic beverages. Grape Escape will also feature live and silent auctions, and live entertainment.

Tickets are $35 if you don’t want any alcohol and $65 for a full tasting of everything. You can find those here.