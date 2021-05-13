‘He was a great family guy’ Commissioner Riphahn remembers Holton man who died in house explosion

Griffiths (shown on the left of picture) at a retirement party for Terry Bertels, shown with Commissioner Bill Riphahn in this Nov. 2017 photo (Ctsy: Shawnee County Parks and Recreation)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – 61-year-old Billy “Lu” Griffiths was killed this week when his house exploded near Holton.

His wife Teri was hurt and is in the hospital recovering from her injuries.

Griffiths worked in the Parks department from 1978 to 2018; a total of 40 years in the business.

Shawnee County Commissioner Bill Riphahn said Griffiths loved to play softball and they’re looking at ways to add a memorial for him at a county park.

“He was a great family guy, he was a good worker, and he had ideas,” Riphahn said. “He could fix anything. He was one of those guys that go out and fix things before most people knew there was a problem.”

The family has raised more than $24,000 through an online fundraiser for medical and funeral expenses.

The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation.