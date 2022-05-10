TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two cars collided in Topeka on Tuesday, leaving three people with minor injuries.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Dodge Grand Caravan was southbound on Menoken Road when, for an unknown reason, it entered the wrong lane on an exit ramp from U.S. Highway 24 and hit a Chevrolet G2500 van head-on.

The Dodge had three people in it. The driver and another occupant were taken to a local hospital to be treated. The driver of the Chevrolet was also taken to a local hospital. Everyone involved was wearing seatbelts.