RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is responding to a head-on crash north of Manhattan on Thursday.

At 4:18 p.m., the RCPD reported via Twitter emergency crews were on their way to a head-on car crash just east of the intersection of Seth Child Road and Tuttle Creek Boulevard. Motorists are being advised to use alternate routes to stay clear of the area.

More information will be updated here as it becomes available.