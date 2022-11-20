GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Geary County.

A Chevy truck was driving west on I-70 at milepost 311, or about 13 miles east of Junction City around 10 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the vehicle, Saeu Suluvale, 34, of Kansas City, crossed into the median and hit the eastbound semi head-on, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The two occupants of the semi, a 47-year-old and 52-year-old from Florida, were taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries. Suluvale was pronounced dead at the scene.

This section of I-70 remained closed until this morning to allow crews to clean up the contents of the trailer.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.