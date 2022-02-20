JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Topeka man is in custody in Jackson County after leading several law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle, according to Sheriff Tim Morse of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffery Eugene Peak, 36, of Topeka, was arrested following a chase beginning in the city of Topeka, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Topeka police spotted a 1978 Chevy pickup, reported stolen out of Jackson County, in the city of Topeka, and began a pursuit.

Another pursuit with the same vehicle happened later with the Kansas Highway Patrol and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office heading west into Wabaunsee and Pottawatomie Counties.

The chase then entered Jackson County at the Pottawatomie County line on 110 Road around 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning. Jackson County deputies and Hoyt Police picked up the chase, and Hoyt police used stop sticks to deflate the tires on the fleeing vehicle. Three of the four tires on the Chevy truck were deflated.

Authorities said Peak then hit a Capitol Police car head-on west of Hoyt. According to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, a Shawnee County deputy and a Jackson County deputy each attempted to disable the vehicle through a tactical vehicle intervention technique.

The vehicle then came to a stop just west of the Jefferson County line on 114th Road at 1:57 a.m. A passenger in the vehicle was released.

No injuries were reported during the incident.