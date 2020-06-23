Headed to K-State? You must wear a mask, university says

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State has updated its policy Tuesday morning regarding facemasks or coverings on the majority of university property, making them mandatory.

According to a press release issued Tuesday morning from KSU, effective immediately, students, faculty, staff and visitors — including contractors and vendors — must wear face coverings over their mouths and noses while on K-State campuses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends using cloth face masks or coverings to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The policy specifically mentions coverings in all hallways, public spaces, classrooms and other common areas of campus buildings. The university said face coverings also are required anytime people are unable to maintain six feet of social distancing — even inside an office or outside on K-State campuses.

Anyone who needs reasonable accommodations and assistance related to the use of face coverings may contact the ADA coordinator at charlott@k-state.edu for employees or the Student Access Center at accesscenter@k-state.edu for students.

In addition, all students and employees will be required to complete the COVID-19 and Face Mask Safety Training. Failure to comply with face-covering requirements may result in denial of access to designated areas or activities.

