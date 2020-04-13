Headlights for hope: thank our healthcare workers from your car

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — It’s called #HeadlightsForHope. It’s happening across the country.

A group of people in Topeka are making it happen in northeast Kansas as well. People are driving around hospitals with home-made signs, flashing their headlights, honking and praying for our healthcare workers.

Last week, a group of people in Topeka did it for the first time and were invited back to do it again at Stormont Vail.

The hospital even made a video to show their appreciation for the support.

Josie Warriner organized the event after seeing several videos on Facebook from other states doing it and made it happen here. She said it’s a way to social distance, but also come together to support our heroes working on the frontlines.

“There was this woman that we passed when we were driving down the road, down on 10th, and she was in scrubs and she was crying when she saw us,” Warriner said. “We were like thank you, I love you, and that touched my heart.”

Warriner said it’s a way to say thank you to everyone who is working everyday to keep people safe. From police officers, to the fire department, to delivery drivers.

They’re doing it again Monday, April 13, at 6:15 p.m.

You can join by getting in your cars, staying in your cars to practice social distancing and not go against the executive orders, and make some signs for our healthcare workers.

Stormont Vail staff said for everyone to park in the lot that is east of the library. It will start by having everyone park facing one another so the employees can drive through the center with everyone flashing their lights and waving their signs.