Headliners for this year’s Sundown Salute announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Sundown Salute is an annual tradition of family fun that brings the entire Junction City community together.

On Saturday, they threw a party that had two big surprises to get people excited about this year’s event.

Organizers of the Sundown Salute had a roaring ’20s themed event at the Geary County Convention Center on Saturday night.

They announced this year’s headliners will be Brian Howe of Bad Company and Foghat.

Someone also won a brand new car from a ticket raffle.

Michelle Stimatze, the event’s chairman, thought what better way to make Saturday’s announcement than with a theme to fit the new decade.

“We’re just really excited. A lot of people are dressing up in the roaring ’20s,” Stimatze said. “We felt it was 2020, let’s do that. Let’s do something totally different.”

This year’s Sundown Salute will be July 2 through July 5 at Heritage Park in Downtown Junction City.