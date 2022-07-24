JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A Junction City health center is hosting a health fair to give students the opportunity to receive wellness services before school starts.

The Konza Prairie Community Health Center will have its 6th annual Back-to-School Health Fair on Friday, July 29. All students and their families in the community are welcome to attend the event.

Students can receive sports physicals, dental screenings, free athletic mouth guards, school vaccines for K-12 students and COVID-19 vaccines for all ages 5 years and older.

Physicals and dental screenings can be paid for with five canned goods or a $20 donation.

KPCH says that insurance is not required, but if students have it they are encouraged to bring their cards with them. There is no out-of-pocket cost for vaccines. Services will be provided on a first come, first-served basis and parents must have ID to receive vaccines, physicals and dental screenings.

The event will also have behavioral health providers and other community organizations. They will be providing information on health, wellness and community activities.

The fair will have free lunch, a dunk tank, first responder vehicles, a free string backpack goodie bag, and students will have the chance to win other prizes.

The event will take place outside the clinic at 361 Grant Avenue and will begin at 9 a.m. and go till 1 p.m.