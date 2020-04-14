Health experts warn young children should not wear masks during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Centers for Disease Control currently recommends people wear cloth masks in public. However, health experts warn there are some exceptions. Amanda Monhollon with the Shawnee County Health Department said they do not recommend masks for small children.

“We recommend that those that are two and younger do not wear masks,” Monhollon said. “This is due to the increased risk of their small airways and not being able to breathe properly through a mask.”

The CDC agrees. They list a number of people who should not wear masks for any reason including:

Young children under age 2

Anyone who has trouble breathing

Anyone who is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

For the rest of the public, wearing a cloth mask is recommended; however, the CDC suggests they should be washed regularly. The CDC also suggests people still social distance six feet apart while wearing the masks.

There are a number of ways to make a cloth mask. The CDC has posted tutorials for sewing and converting masks from a bandana or a t-shirt.