Health officials break down coronavirus numbers in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County’s Health Officer, Dr. Gianfraco Pezzino, gave county commissioners a break down of the county’s rising coronavirus numbers on Monday.

Dr. Pezzino says the virus still disproportionately affects African and Hispanic people.

He says the number of cases where people don’t know where they got it has gone up, and that more younger people are getting the virus now compared to older people.

He told commissioners that Stormont Vail and the University of Kansas St. Francis aren’t worried about not having enough beds for patients because of the increasing numbers.

Rather, they’re more worried about not having enough staff to care for patients.

“As of today, there were I believe close to 150 staff people between the two hospitals that could not report to work because they were either sick and they were awaiting test results,” Dr. Pezzino said. “Or they had to be placed on quarantine because they had been exposed to the virus.”

The health officer says if they don’t have enough workers to care for patients, their elective procedures may have to be cut down which will impact their bottom line.

