MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Free coronavirus testing will be held at City Park in Manhattan Friday evening and Saturday morning, according to the Riley County public information officer.

The Riley County Health Department and the Kansas National Guard will hold testing on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Organizers are asking people to enter the park from Fremont Street, near Wefald Pavilion.