Health specialist wants police to let doctors know if their prescriptions are found in raids

The vice president of primary care for Stormont Vail hopes to better the relationship between law enforcement and healthcare specialists.

If prescription drugs are found in a police raid, he wants officers to alert the doctors that gave out those prescriptions.

Eric Voth talked at Monday’s Safe Streets meeting. He drove home the dangers of becoming addicted to prescription opioids.

Voth says kids are at a greater risk of abusing them and over 13% of kids in Shawnee County say it’s easy to get access to prescription drugs.

He says one way to help is better communication.

“If they see patterns, particularly prescriptions that originated with our providers to let us know so that we can work who the patients are getting them, how they are getting them,” said Voth. “We’re working rigorously throughout our organization to cut back the use of opiates and to be sure that when people are getting them, it’s appropriate.”

Voth says Kansas does rank better than most states on opioid deaths, but he wants to keep improving.

He says half of the drug poisoning deaths in Shawnee County between 2012 and 2016 were because of opioid use.

Voth says to ask these questions if you are prescribed opioids by your doctor.