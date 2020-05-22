Healthcare worker’s bag returned after it was stolen from car

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A healthcare worker was reunited with an important family item on Thursday.

Someone smashed in Brandon Boyd’s car window and stole a bag that belonged to his late father. Boyd works as a nurse assistant at the Topeka VA Hospital.

KSNT News reported that the bag contained medicine and medical equipment.

A viewer saw the story, and sent Boyd a picture, asking if it was the bag. Unfortunately all of the items were taken from it, but Boyd said having the bag back was the important part.