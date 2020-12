TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Recipes for the holidays can be fun and healthy according to Stormont Vail’s clinical dietitian Kyrstie Lindhorst.

“Be mindful of the treats… think, is this going to be satisfying to me,” Lindhorst told KSNT.

Lindhorst warned people about leaving treats on the table, the temptation to pick one up whenever you pass the counter can be too great.