Hearing date set for teen charged in SW Topeka murder

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A court date is set for a 16-year old arrested in the death of his friend’s mother in late April.

16-year old Amadeus Ballou-Meyer is charged with First Degree Murder in the late April death of Hester Workman. The District Attorney’s office filed a motion Monday to prosecute him as an adult.

Topeka police officers found Workman’s body laying in the attached garage on April 24th at a Workman’s southwest Topeka home. The caller was Workman’s 16-year-old son, who found Hester when he and his friend arrived at the residence.

Ballou-Meyer is a friend of Workman’s son. Workman was suffering from severe trauma to her head and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A hearing to determine if Ballou-Meyer will be tried as an adult is set for a full day on Sept 16th at 9:30.