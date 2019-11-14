Heartland Motorsports lawyers file lawsuit against Shawnee County Appraisers Office

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawyers for the owner of the Heartland Motorsports Park south of Topeka have filed another lawsuit against the Shawnee County Appraisers Office.

The Kansas City law firm filed the suit Wednesday on behalf of the track’s owner, Chris Payne. His company, Shelby Development LLC, bought the track from the city in December of 2014 for $2.4 million. The county then hit him with a property appraisal of $5.5 million. On a later date, an appraisal was submitted that was just over $10 million.

The law firm has filed suit on several counts, seeking $75,000 in damages for each count. The law firm claims the appraiser’s office didn’t like the original appraisal and asked for another one to raise the value of the track property.