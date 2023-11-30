TOPEKA (KSNT) – Everything from Country Stampede memorabilia to bleachers is available at Heartland Motorsports Park, including the park itself if you have the cash.

It was announced that Heartland Motorsports Park would be put up for sale by its owner, Shelby Development LLC, back in September in a social media statement. Serious efforts to sell the place are underway as the 2023 calendar schedule for Heartland wraps up. A land sale and auction are planned for various pieces of merchandise.

A social media post on Nov. 18 included a copy of a document detailing the sale of Heartland Motorsports Park itself. The more than 20-page summary of the park takes readers through a description of the property and an overview of notable nearby companies like Frito Lay and PepsiCo, courtesy of CBRE and Kansas Commercial Real Estate Services Inc.

According to the document, Heartland Motorsports Park has 621 acres along with a 175-acre racing facility with 89,000 square feet of buildings. Other features include a 2.5-mile race track and 100 acres of paved area. This document states that a call for offers is due by Feb. 15, 2024.

A separate social media post on Nov. 24 lists auction items up for grabs from Heartland Motorsports Park. Bidding officially opens on Wednesday, Dec. 20 with a preview running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the same day. Bids are closed as of Wednesday, Dec. 27. The bidding process is separated into six rings with different items people can snag (follow the links below to get more auction information for each ring):

Items from rings one, three, four, five and six must be removed in the period lasting from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 28-30. Ring two items must be removed by Feb. 28, 2024. For more information, go to Heartland Motorsports Park’s Facebook or website. A copy of the document released on Nov. 18 can be found below:

Heartland Motorsports Park has, in the past, hosted events such as the Country Stampede and National Hot Rod Association (NHRA). Shelby Development LLC said in July that the NHRA would need to look for a new place to host its national event due to an ongoing tax dispute with Shawnee County. Similarly, the Country Stampede is considering moving to a new location, including its former home in the Manhattan area, due to the tax situation.

