Heartland Motorsports Park hopes event-filled weekend brings in more people

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After a difficult time due to the pandemic, the Heartland Motorsports Park hoped their event packed weekend would turn that around.

The park, which takes up almost 800 acres of Topeka, has faced many difficulties with the coronavirus pandemic, as events have been pushed back or even completely cancelled.

“It has certainly been a noticeable decline,” said the park’s Track Manager Travis Hilton. “However, fortunately, we have an opportunity for folks to come to an outdoor venue and be outside in the fresh air and experience something fun.”

This weekend, the park hosted three major events in hopes of bringing in a crowd.

These included Cirque Italia, Karters of America Triad and the SCCA RallyCross National Championship.

“Being able to give local communities this outlet…because it has been a challenging time in the world right now and so it’s nice to be able to give this gift of joy to people,” said Morgaine Rosenthal, unit manager and performer for Cirque Italia.

Spectators are able to stay safe by social distancing due to the large size of the venue, Hilton said.

The next big event heading to the park will be the Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals, and the date of that will be released soon, Hilton said.

