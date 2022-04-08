TOPEKA (KSNT) – A lawsuit filed against the Shawnee County Appraiser’s Office regarding the purchase of Heartland Motorsports Park was dismissed on Friday by the Shawnee County District Court.

All 11 counts brought forward by Heartland Park owner Chris Payne against Shawnee County were dismissed. The case decision was ordered by District Court Judge Thomas G. Luedke.

Payne, who owns Shelby Development, LLC, purchased Heartland Park in December of 2014 for $2.4 million, but was later given a property appraisal of $5.5 million from Shawnee County. A second appraisal submitted later was just over $10 million.

The law firm representing Payne sought $75,000 in damages for each count. The firm claimed the appraiser’s office didn’t like the original appraisal and asked for another one to raise the value of the track property.

The firm also requested relief for Shelby Development in the form of an independent, third-party appraisal of the property to determine its fair market value and a new tax appraisal be issued pursuant to that appraisal.