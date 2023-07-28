TOPEKA (KSNT) – Race fans can start to say good-bye to the biggest drag-racing event in the Capital City.

Heartland Motorsports Park announced in a press release it will host the last NHRA National Event this year. This decision comes after Shawnee County is “succeeding in taxing Heartland out of business” after property tax discussions, according to the press release.

Shelby Development LLC, property owner of Heartland Motorsports Park claims in the press release the loss of this national event is a direct result of the Shawnee County’s efforts to put Heartland out of business by inaccurately valuing the property.

“For years, the Shawnee County Appraiser has gone the extra mile, in Shelby’s opinion, to overvalue Heartland’s property for almost four times its actual value. This process results then in an almost $1,500 pre day property tax liability. It remains Shelby’s opinion that Shawnee County hides behind statements like, “Shelby did not file property tax appeals,” but that begs the fundamental question, ” Why doesn’t the County Commission require the Appraiser to follow the clear duties under the law in the appraisal process”? “

Heartland Motorsports Park Statement Excerpt

Friday, a Kansas court ruled against Shelby Development LLC after years of disputing with the Shawnee County and its appraiser’s office.

The NHRA National Events will be August 11-13 at Heartland Motorsports Park.