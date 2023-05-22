TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shelby Development, LLC has released a letter to air its grievances amid a tax battle between Heartland Motorsports Park and Shawnee County.

A letter received by KSNT 27 News from Chris Payne with Shelby Development, LLC gives a heated response to an earlier letter released by county officials earlier in the month regarding Heartland Motorsports Park. In their letter, the Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners said the park hasn’t paid taxes since 2017. The response by Payne can be read in full below:

“We remain disappointed by the continued false narrative from Shawnee County regarding Heartland Motorsports Park. By way of example, since time of purchase, the “County staff” has never offered Heartland or Shelby Development “tax incentives assistance”. Commissioners further imply in their letter to the public that Heartland and Shelby, not accepting the never offered tax incentives, now deserve to be taxed out of business resulting in the proeprty and facility having been devalued to essentially minimal market value.

Shelby and staff successfuly owned and operated Hearltand for seven years unlike previous operators. While the County knows or should have known this fact related to Heartland’s history, the Shawnee County Appraiser has repeatedly overvalued the property, now sitting at approximately four times its actual market value and purchase price in 2016. The County Appraiser’s latest efforts to close Heartland include raising property taxes in 2023 by another 30%. No critically thinking citizen of Shawnee County would buy into such fooloshness.

The Commissioners hide behind the” lawyer speak” and assert they are not allowed to act and correct the County Appraiser’s disingenuous conduct; yet the Commissioners do not require the County Appraiser to follow the law. We remain of the opinion that all years of the valuations may be reseolved by the settlement of the pending case. The law is not a menu that one should pick and choice from.

No buyer or investor would purchase the proerty with now $1,400 per day tax liability on top of daily operating expenses of management, staff, utilities, maintenance, repairs, insurance, equipment, supplies and more, as the property taxes alone are more than the property it is worth.

Unfortunately, the wheels of justice turn slowly, and Shawnee County has succeeded in running Heartland Motorsports Park out of business before a potential trial can occur. Hundreds of local part time and full-time men and women employed by Heartland, NHRA Nationals, and the Country Stampede will no longer have a job. The Community will not have several of the state’s largest events. Hundreds of thousands of spectators, fans, racers, crew and vendors will no longer come to the City of Topeka or the State of Kansas to enjoy these events and support the local economies.

The Commissioner’s statement “We would like to confirm our support for the Heartland Motorposts Park in our local community” is a shallow gesture to cover their tracks. The only positive action by Commissioners for Heartland and Shelby is to now insert themselves personally into pending litigation. We anxiously await the State Appellate Court decision to allow us our day in court with trial by a jury of our peers. If that appeal is not successful, then the course has been set. As a practical matter, it may have been set already. As our counsel has previously observed, the die has been cast.”

Chris Payne, managing member with Shelby Development, LLC