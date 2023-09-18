TOPEKA (KSNT) – Heartland Motorsports Park has released an update in its ongoing tax dispute with Shawnee County.

Heartland Motorsports Park will be closing its doors at the end of October when the last of its 2023 events is concluded, according to a social media post from the organization.

“The owner of the property, Shelby Development LLC, can no longer operate under such an enormous and ever-increasing tax burden. As a result, Shelby Development LLC will be placing the property on the market for sale. Despite the taxes assessed on the property already exceeding what Shelby paid for the entire property, Shawnee County again knowingly increased taxes twice this year.” Heartland Motorsports Park social media post excerpt

A Kansas court earlier this year ruled against Shelby Development LLC in its lawsuit against Shawnee County and its appraiser’s office over a years-long appraisal dispute. This prompted Heartland Motorsports Park to announce that events like the NHRA race and Country Stampede could be lost in the years ahead.