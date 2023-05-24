TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Heartland Motorsports Park owner issued a response to city officials, disagreeing with their thoughts on who needs to pay taxes.

Earlier this week, KSNT 27 News reported Heartland Motorsports Park released a letter to “air its grievances” to Shawnee County officials. Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade commented on the tax disputes between Heartland Motorsports Park owner Chris Payne and Shawnee County officials earlier this week.

Wednesday, Payne shared a statement with KSNT 27 News, saying the City of Topeka owned the the property before him and didn’t pay taxes for 25 years.

In the statement, Payne said he offered another payment of more than $800,000 to Shawnee County to end the dispute, but the county declined.