Heartland Park plans 'major' Country Stampede announcement Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Heartland Motorsports Park has planned "a major announcement" regarding the Country Stampede music festival at 11 a.m. Thursday.

News of the announcement comes one day after several economic leaders told KSNT News there was no word on the future of the music festival.

Officials moved the Country Stampede from Manhattan to Topeka this year after flooding concerns at Tuttle Creek, causing an $8 million hit to Manhattan's economy. Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook hopes this is a permanent change, but officials with Country Stampede, Visit Topeka and Manhattan's Chamber of Commerce have given no hint at the event's future.

KSNT News checked Tuesday with several people who might know. A spokeswoman at Heartland Park declined to comment, while the Country Stampede president only said he's focusing on this year's event.