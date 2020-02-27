Heartland Stampede clarifies event is still on after Facebook event deleted

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Attendees planning on visiting Heartland Stampede in its second year received a surprise Thursday morning, but the event’s hosts say it’s a false alarm.

Facebook users who marked themselves as “interested” or “going” to Heartland Stampede on its event page received a notification the event was canceled. The Heartland Stampede is a rebranding of the former Country Stampede made when it moved from Manhattan’s Tuttle Creek to Topeka’s Heartland Motorsports Park.

A Heartland Stampede spokesperson confirmed the 2020 event is still on for June 25 through June 27. All of the artists announced, including Luke Combs, Toby Keith and Cody Johnson, remain signed on for the three-day concert series.

The Stampede spokesperson said that the organization sets up some of the artists and sponsors as hosts on the Facebook event, and that someone may have deleted it by accident. They are working to find out how the event was deleted and subsequently canceled.

For a full concert lineup and to purchase tickets, visit Heartland Stampede’s website. The website reports ticket prices will increase on March 1.