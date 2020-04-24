Heartland Stampede may get postponed or canceled amid the coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County coronavirus response team put together guidelines for getting the county back to normal once the stay at home order is lifted.

Based on the guidelines, they may have to cancel the event or push it back to keep everyone safe from the coronavirus.

Heartland Stampede, formerly known as Country Stampede is set to run June 25th through the 27th in Topeka. So far, the website for the event doesn’t have any indication they plan on rescheduling.

Shawnee County Emergency manager Dusty Nichols said he will reach out to see if they can come up with a solution to have the event.

“Probably be late… July before an event like that could happen,” said Nichols.

They would have to make sure the county had a handle on the coronavirus and people wouldn’t get sick from the event.

We reached out to organizers of Heartland Stampede for comment on this story, at the time of this story being posted we haven’t heard back from them.