Hearts for healthcare workers, showing the community’s support

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local health care business is encouraging the community to show their support for our medical professionals.

Angels Care Home Health in Topeka started the Facebook page “Hearts for Healthcare Workers.”

The page encourages everyone in the community to decorate and cut out red or pink hearts to display on windows at home and businesses around town.

Tammy Broadbent, who created the page, says she hopes that doctors and nurses will feel encouraged by all of the hearts on their way to work.

“It reminds them that their community is behind them and we care about them and we want them to be safe and well so they can care for our community and the people we love,” Broadbent said.

They’re working to display large cut out hearts near the hospitals and nursing facilities in Topeka, Manhattan, and Lawrence.

They’re looking for volunteers who would like to donate supplies, or help them paint the hearts.

If you’d like to learn more about how you can get involved , or want to share your hearts at home, click here.