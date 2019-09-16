Heat Up Topeka offers free fitness classes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Exercise has been proven to have a positive effect on mental health, which is why Florence Crittenton Services of Topeka is offering exercise programs to the community for free.

Before attending the classes, participant Stephanie Prue struggled with health problems.

“I actually had gone to a doctor’s appointment and some medical issues had arisen and they run you know, in my family and I’d been trying to take care of it prior,” Prue said.

It was the wake-up call she needed to propel her toward a healthy lifestyle.

“I knew that I needed to calm down and do a little bit more,” Prue said. “So, yes, I made the change and knew that Heat Up Topeka was free and it was you know, exactly what I needed to add into my life to incorporate exercising.”

Heat Up Topeka is a community wellness program offered by Florence Crittenton where they free fitness classes every day at Trinity Presbyterian Church.

They do things like Zumba, kickboxing and yoga. But they don’t just focus on improving physical health.

“We also have a goal of treating toxic stress and we know that the mind and body are so interconnected, and a lot of times to treat stress, you have to go through the body and exercise is a great way to do that,” said Dana Schoffelman, the CEO of Florence Crittenton.

Through the workouts, the participants gain confidence and even form new friendships.

“It’s definitely a come as you are, no fear,” said class instructor Crystal Campbell. “This is a no judging zone I like to say and we just support each other and try to have a good time and try to be energized and feel good when we leave the room.”

Through Heat Up Topeka, Stephanie has been able to get her health back on track.

“Since February 2018, I’m probably at 80 pounds that I’ve lost since I’ve been coming in that period of time,” Prue said. “With the medical issues that did arise, I have been able to reverse two of them.”

Each year, Heat Up Topeka serves over 1,000 people with one out of every four becoming regular attendees.

To learn more about the classes and to find the schedule, click here.