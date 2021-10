TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Sunday fire did extensive fire damage to a home at 1008 Powell Road in Topeka. Little is left of the structure.

Firefighters were slowed fighting the fire by a large concrete barrier that was sitting in the driveway.

When firefighters did get into the home they were able to quickly put it out, but could not determine the cause because of the heavy damage.

The home was vacant at the time of the fire. Authorities estimated there was $5,000 damage to the structure.