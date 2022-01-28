TOPEKA (KSNT) – Heavy smoke and flames were coming from a home at S.E. 6th and S.E. Branner at 6:45 a.m. Friday morning when firefighters arrived, according to Allen Stahl, Topeka Public Education Officer with the Topeka Fire Department.

Fire at 1616 S.E. Branner in East Topeka

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area near 1616 S.E. Branner while firefighters work.

Stahl reported crews were doing their best, but conditions inside the home were “difficult.” However, firefighters were getting the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

Stahl appealed to the citizens of Topeka to alert the authorities if they are aware of transients inside vacant homes. “That’s the only way we are going to prevent people from squatting in these residences,” Stahl said.