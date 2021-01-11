North Topeka police presence diverting US Highway 24 exit traffic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are diverting traffic coming off of U.S. Highway 24 in north Topeka Monday morning.

Officers are blocking traffic coming off the Northwest 25th Street and Frontage Road exit off of U.S. Highway 24 east bound. They are stopping drivers from turning west towards Stover Road.

Topeka police have vehicles with lights on stationed at multiple points in the area south and north of the Northwest 25th Street and Stover Road intersection.

Law enforcement officials on the scene told KSNT News they are “cleaning up” and there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. KSNT News provide more details as they become available.