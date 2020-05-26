Heavy rains erode part of Shunga Trail

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County officials are warning people to steer clear of part of walking trail in Topeka.

Heavy rains caused the ground to erode under a portion on the Shunga Trail near 29th & Gage in southwest Topeka.

The county said water from the Shunga Creek rose overnight and the rain and debris eroded away part of the ground, making the area unsafe.

Officials are asking that people using the Shunga Trial to avoid the area between Gage and the Crestview Community Center until repairs can be made.